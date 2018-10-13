Djokovic crushes Zverev, reaches Shanghai final

Second-seeded Novak Djokovic hammered German third seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets on Saturday to reach the final of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Djokovic, a three-time champion in Shanghai, needed just 61 minutes to beat Zverev 6-2, 6-1 and set up a meeting with either Roger Federer or Borna Coric in Sunday’s final at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre.

Djokovic did not face a break point en route to victory. The 31-year-old Serb was in complete control throughout with great court coverage soaking up the pressure from the German and extracting errors in crucial stages of their clash.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion broke Zverev’s serve twice in the opening set to claim it 6-2.

Nothing much changed in the next set as Djokovic handled Zverev’s aggression by firing back angled returns plus depth on his groundstrokes to earn two more breaks of serve.

Djokovic converted his fourth match point to win the set and match 6-1, having not dropped his serve in 37 service games this week.

The result means that Djokovic is on a 17-match winning streak and is 26-1 in matches played since the start of Wimbledon.