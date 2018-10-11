Djokovic and Federer march on in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

Djokovic looked in total control as he defeated Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-0 to set up a quarter-final meeting with big-serving Kevin Anderson – a repeat of this year’s Wimbledon final.

Cecchinato looked most dangerous early on in the match, when he earned a couple of early break points on Djokovic’s serve.

But the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion saw off the danger and found four break points of his own during a marathon seventh game.

Cecchinato finally relented and gave away the break, and Djokovic never looked back, wrapping up the first set shortly after before racing through the second in just 25 minutes courtesy of three straight breaks.

He moves on to face Anderson, who neutralised the threat of Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas with aplomb to wrap up a 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) victory.

Federer was given a much tougher test by Roberto Bautista Agut, although the top-seeded Swiss ace may only have himself to blame for a dip in concentration.

Federer looked to be cruising a set and a break up when he suddenly lost two straight service games to allow Bautista Agut back in the match.

The Spaniard won the second set and had a break point at 1-2 to go 3-1 up.

But Federer held his nerve and bided his time until the ninth game, when he piled on the pressure to earn two break points, snaffling the second to take a valuable 5-4 lead.

From there, he served out the match with confidence to complete a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory and set up a quarter-final meeting with Kei Nishikori.

2017 Champion @rogerfederer hangs tough to fight off Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 2-6 6-4. Will play Nishikori in the quarter-finals. #RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/CbD6BAvGTl — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 11, 2018

The Japanese eighth seed came through a tight match against American Sam Querrey to prevail 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev also barrelled into the quarters with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur.

He moves on to face 11th seed Kyle Edmund, who defeated Nicolás Jarry 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.