Kei Nishikori survives scare in Shanghai

Kei Nishikori was given an almighty shock by Chinese teenager Wu Yibing at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday, before recovering to book his place in the third round.

Eighteen-year-old Wu, ranked just 415th in the world, certainly wasn’t expected to trouble World No 12 Nishikori on the day, and when he gave away an early break of serve it seemed like Nishikori was in for an easy day.

But Wu surprised everyone by not only breaking back in the very next game, but finding a second break a few games later to wrap up the first set.

A huge upset looked potentially on the cards, but Nishikori must have given himself a mental talking-to inbetween sets, because he came out firing in the second set, breaking Wu’s serve three straight times to level the scores in the blink of an eye.

To his credit, Wu didn’t roll over as easily in the third, but a single break of serve for Nishikori in the sixth game was enough to see him wrap up a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory and set up a third-round clash with Sam Querrey.

Elsewhere, third seed Alexander Zverev ended the challenge of Nikoloz Basilashvili, the Georgian player who was coming off victory at last week’s China Open after beating Juan Martin Del Potro in the final.

On this occasion, Basilashvili came off second best as he went down 7-5, 6-4 to the German World No 5.

Speaking of Del Potro, he was also in action in Shanghai on Wednesday, booking his place in the third round with a 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) victory over Richard Gasquet.

Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson also advanced after dispatching Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-2.

Other winners on the day included rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyle Edmund and Roberto Bautista-Agut.

While the final encounter of Wednesday saw defending champion, Roger Federer, square up with Daniil Medvedev.

Federer progressed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The Swiss ace will need to build on that performance if he is to go all the way though. He lacked penetration and was unable to hit the shots required to put the match to sleep earlier in the piece.