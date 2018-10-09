Kyrgios clashes with umpire in Shanghai

Nick Kyrgios was involved in an argument with umpire Damien Dumusois during his first-round exit at the Shanghai Masters… the Australian is no stranger to drama in China’s biggest city.

Last year in Shanghai, having received a warning for smashing two balls out of court in frustration, Kyrgios marched off midway through his first-round match against Steve Johnson.

He was later fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In 2016 in Shanghai, against Mischa Zverev, Kyrgios lethargically patted the ball over the net a number of times when serving and began walking back to his chair before a serve from his opponent had landed.

He was then fined $16,500 for his behaviour in the 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

Upset alert! Qualifier Bradley Klahn takes down Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the first round of the #RolexSHMasters 🇺🇸👊 pic.twitter.com/fXlnZWeD36 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 8, 2018

This year, the troubled talent again found himself in hot water in Shanghai on Monday during his loss at the hands of Bradley Klahn.

During the second set, Dumusois told Kyrgios a point was “really borderline,” appearing to suggest a lack of effort.

Kyrgios reacted by saying “I don’t care” and told the official “you have no right to tell me that it’s poor”.

He later sarcastically asked Dumusois “was that borderline?” after serving an ace.

It’s hard to keep count of all the controversies Kyrgios has been involved in on the ATP Tour – this run-in can certainly be added to the list.