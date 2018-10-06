Del Potro strolls into Beijing final without hitting a shot

Juan Martin del Potro advanced straight into Sunday’s China Open final after Fabio Fognini withdrew from their semi-final clash.

Beijing organisers confirmed that Fognini, who was chasing a fourth title of the season, would play no further part in the tournament, sending top seed Del Potro straight through to the final.

Fognini is reportedly dealing with an ankle problem, and looks likely to miss next week’s Shanghai Masters as well.

Del Potro moves on to face World No 34 Nikoloz Basilashvili, who edged Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

Basilashvili very nearly allowed Edmund back in the match when he failed to convert a match point at 5-3 and then allowed himself to get broken, but Edmund couldn’t make the most of the opportunity.

He immediately handed his opponent another match point in his next service game, which Basilashvili duly converted to keep his hopes of a second title of the season alive.