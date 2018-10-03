Grigor Dimitrov bundled out in Beijing

Grigor Dimitrov suffered a shock second-round defeat at the China Open on Wednesday, going down in three sets to Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.

Lajovic wasn’t expected to trouble the Bulgarian, but trouble him he did, thanks in large part to Dimitrov’s ill discipline while serving.

The third seed racked up a whopping nine double faults, constantly giving Lajovic more openings when he should have been closing the door.

Lajovic ultimately triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final meeting with fifth seed Kyle Edmund, who beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-5, 6-7 (2/7) 7-5.

Olé Olé! 💪🇦🇷@delpotrojuan defeats Karen Khachanov 6-4 7-6(4) to reach #ChinaOpen quarter-finals and qualify for #NittoATPFinals for 1st time since 2013! pic.twitter.com/YywrZb2HiA — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 3, 2018

Also through to the last eight on Wednesday was top seed Juan Martin Del Potro, who did not have an easy time against Russian Karen Khachanov, but was able to prevail 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Del Potro moves on to face Filip Krajinovic, after he defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

The victory also saw the Argentine secure his place in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.