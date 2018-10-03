Nishikori too strong for Paire in Tokyo

Kei Nishikori remained on course for a third Japan Openm title after beating Frenchman Benoit Paire in straight sets on Wednesday.

The local hero booked his place in the last eight with a convincing 6-3, 7-5 victory over Paire, despite facing some late resistance.

Paire started the match very poorly, surrendering two early breaks to find himself 0-5 down in the blink of an eye.

He was able to regain his composure and get on the scoreboard, even regaining one of his lost breaks, but Nishikori still wrapped up the first set a couple of games later without too much fuss.

Paire now looked more competitive, however, and it was he who broke first in the second set to open up a 3-0 lead.

But now it was Nishikori’s turn to mount a fightback. From 0-3 down, the third seed won five straight games to turn the tables on his opponent before going on to complete the straight sets win.

“I had a few dangerous moments but I stuck to my game,” said Nishikori.

“It was important to stay with him and dig in. I’m in the quarterfinals now and hopefully I can kick on from here.”

Kei's OK… 👌 2-time champion @keinishikori battles past Benoit Paire 6-3 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in Tokyo. #rakutenopen pic.twitter.com/jC0S3wQNZD — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 3 October 2018

Also advancing to the quarter-finals on Wednesday was sixth seed Milos Raonic, who beat another local favourite, Yosuke Watanuki, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).

In second-round action, Australian Nick Kyrgios advanced after defeating another Japanese player, Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), while Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson beat Matthew Ebden 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2.