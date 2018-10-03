Del Potro survives injury and Ramos-Vinolas

Juan Martin del Potro overcame a knee-problem to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-2 on Tuesday at the China Open.

In his first match since the US Open final, Del Potro seemed to injure his knee in just the second point when stepped and landed awkwardly.

On-court treatment seemed to fix the problem though and in not time he opened up a 5-3 advantage and held a set point opportunity on serve at 5-4, 40/30, but Ramos-Vinolas broke back.

Del Potro responded by winning the next four games and, later, broke for a 5-2 lead in the second set. He would go onto win the match in 90 minutes.

The key to his victory was his serve. He struck 10 aces and won 86 per cent of his first-service points.

The former US Open champion acknowledged as much after the encounter.

“It was a difficult start of the tournament for me,” said Del Potro.

“I think I did well. I serve well, which is important for my whole game.

“My knee is nothing dangerous.”

The Argentine will next play Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

All Tuesday’s other results from the men’s draw in Beijing can be seen below:

F Verdasco d. G Monfils 2-6, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-5)

M Berrettini d. L Mayer 6-3, 6-2

FinalF Krajinovic d. M Zverev 6-1, 6-4

G Dimitrov d. T Sandgren 7-5, 6-3

N Basilashvili d. J Sock 6-7(6-8), 7-5, 6-2

FinalA Rublev d. J Sousa 6-0, 6-4

M Cecchinato d. M Baghdatis 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

F Fognini d. R Albot 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

A Zverev d. R Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4