Marin Cilic crashes out in Tokyo

Top seed Marin Cilic was bundled out of the Japan on Tuesday after suffering a shock 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) defeat to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

Cilic looked in total control after wrapping up the first with a fine volley, but Struff caught fire in the second set.

The German kept Cilic at bay until he snatched a late break point in the 10th game to level the scores at a set apiece.

Cilic mounted a fightback of his own in the decider, breaking early for a 3-2 lead, but Struff produced a grandstand finish, exchaning breaks with Cilic before breaking back again to force a tie-break.

The World No 56 then dominated the breaker to wrap up the three-set victory.

Struff moves on to face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, who edged Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Also in action was highly-rated Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas, who wasted little time in dispatching home favourite Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-3.

Earlier, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, while eighth seed Richard Gasquet secured a 7-6, 6-3 victory over Denis Kudla.

Cilic’s exit will boost the chances of Kei Nishikori, who is vying for a third Japan Open title this week.

Nishikori plays Benoit Paire in the second round on Wednesday.