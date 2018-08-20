Djokovic downs Federer to create tennis history

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the final of the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday to claim a little bit of tennis history.

Djokovic needed three service breaks to overcome the World number two 6-4, 6-4 and win the event at the sixth attempt, and in doing so he became the first ever player to win all nine Masters 1000 events, or the ‘Golden Masters.’

Pure GOLD 🙌 The moment @DjokerNole became the first ever winner of the Career Golden Masters. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/27n8EAOCxj — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 19, 2018

In beating Federer, Djokovic also inflicted a first defeat in eight Cincinnati finals on the Swiss, while taking his head-to-head record over the the 37-year old to 24 wins and 22 losses.

After fending off two Federer break points in the opening game, Djokovic earned the decisive break in game seven to claim the first set.

Then following an early exchange of breaks in set two, the Serb once again broke in game seven with a forehand down the line as he went on to finish off the match and seal his historic achievement.

Speaking on court following the victory, Djokovic said: “Obviously it’s a very special moment to stand here for the first time with the winning trophy here in Cincinnati.”

“The hard times I went through, it’s been a rollercoaster ride in my career with injury, taking time off and having a surgery earlier this year. This seems a bit unreal to be back at this level.”

“Congratulations Novak on writing history today,” said Federer. “It’s an amazing effort not just today but your whole career to get to this point. It’s an amazing achievement. You should be very proud. Well done.”