Djokovic, Federer set up tasty Cincy final

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both advanced in their semi-finals on Saturday to set up a blockbuster finale in Cincinnati.

Djokovic will appear in the final in Ohio for the sixth time, but will remarkably be searching for his first win after losing the previous five, including three losses to Federer.

A win would also see the Serb become the first player to win all nine Masters 1000 titles.

It wasn’t easy for Djokovic though, as Marin Cilic pushed him hard in a two-hour, 32 minute encounter.

Djokovic started well, breaking Cilic in the third game and holding on to take the first set before his Croatian opponent hit back early in the second set to eventually level the match.

The 30-year old Serb, however, was not to be denied as he broke for 5-3 with a forehand winner and then served out on his second match point to earn a place in Sunday’s decider.

“It’s been a roller-coaster week with matches and the interruptions with the rain and all that’s happened,” Djokovic said afterwards.

His opponent in the final, Federer, has a starkly contrasting record in Cincinnati, having won the tournament a record seven times.

Federer eased through after David Goffin was forced to retire with a shoulder injury while trailing 7-6(7-3), 1-1 in the second set.

“It’s great to be back in the finals, against Novak in particular,” Federer said.

“There’s a lot riding on the match. It’s great to refresh a rivalry we’ve had for many years.”