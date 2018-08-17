Rain has final say in Cincinnati

Play was suspended at the Western & Southern Open at 10:14 pm on Thursday due to rain, with just two third-round singles matches completed.

That means that all but former World No. 3 Milos Raonic and 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who advanced to the quarter-finals earlier in the day, will have to play two matches today.

Five-time Western & Southern Open finalist Novak Djokovic earned a break in the third set against defending champion Grigor Dimitrov and the Serbian will return today serving with a 2-6, 6-3, 2-1 lead.

Former World No. 1 Djokovic is trying to win from a set down in his second consecutive match, after bouncing back to beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

Djokovic or Dimitrov will play Raonic, who beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6), 6-4. Raonic, the former World No. 3, is currently No. 29 in the ATP Rankings after suffering a knee injury earlier this year.

Spain’s Carreno Busta defeated Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2. The unseeded Dutchman had beaten No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany on Wednesday.

The match between 2016 champion Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov of Russia is all-square at 1-1 in the third set while Stan Wawrinka, who beat Marton Fucsovics in three-sets a week ago, leads the Hungarian 2-1, with Fucsovics holding a 40/0 lead on his serve.

A number of players did not get a chance to step on the court on Thursday, including seven-time champion Roger Federer, sixth seed Kevin Anderson and 15th seed Nick Kyrgios, whose opponent, Juan Martin del Potro, had to play his second-round match earlier in the day.