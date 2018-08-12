Nadal bids to halt Tsitsipas dream run

Rafa Nadal will attempt to halt the dream run of Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas when they meet in the Rogers Cup final.

Nadal put himself into contention for an 80th ATP Tour title after beating Karen Khachanov 7-6, 6-4 in a rain-delayed semi-final that ended after midnight in Toronto.

But the world number one’s fifth final of the year will pit him against the breakout star of the tournament after Tsitsipas became the youngest player in tour history to beat four successive top 10 players.

Tsitsipas battled back to beat Kevin Anderson 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 in Saturday’s semi-final, with Nadal under no illusions about the 19-year-old’s ability.

“Tomorrow is a big test against a player who is playing great, a young one,” said Nadal.

“I am looking forward to play that match. I’m excited about it and it’s an opportunity for me to play a good match against one of the best players.”

Tsitsipas does it again! The #NextGenATP 🇬🇷 saves 1 M.P. to defeat Kevin Anderson, his fourth Top 10 opponent this week, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(7) and reach his first #ATPMasters1000 final at the @rogerscup. Will the 19-year-old win the 🏆 on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/e9t5EwZtBS — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) August 11, 2018

After levelling the match, Tsitsipas – who had beaten Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in his run to the semi-final – won the deciding tie break 9-7 when Anderson’s return was long.

Tsitsipas said: “It feels like I’m never losing it. I’m always there. It doesn’t matter what the score is.”