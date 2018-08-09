Del Potro’s wrist flares up again

Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup, citing his troublesome left wrist as the reason.

Del Potro was due to face Dutchman Robert Haase but has been replaced by Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny.

The Argentine confirmed the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” he posted.

Del Potro’s career has been plagued by injuries and he has spent a good portion of it side-lined due to his left wrist – it got so serious that there was a time where he doubted he would ever be able to play again.

However, 2018 has seen a return to both full health and form. Impressive showings in the grand slams and victories in Acapulco and Indian Wells have been the highlights of the last eight months for del Potro.

The US Open is the only grand slam Del Petro has won and he will be desperate to have a full go at Flushing Meadows in a few weeks.

Only time will tell how serious this latest injury scare is and whether he will be able to mix it with the world’s best in New York or not.