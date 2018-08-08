Djokovic on song upon return from Wimbledon

In Novak Djokovic’s first singles appearance since his Wimbledon triumph, he disposed of Mirza Bašić in straight sets to book his spot in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

In Djokovic’s first match since lifting his 13th grand slam title at SW19 in mid-July, he was extremely impressive. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Basic was the unfortunate player on the receiving end of another master class from the Serb.

In the opener, a refreshed Djokovic needed just one break to claim the set 6-3.

The second stanza was a far more topsy-turvy affair after a total of four breaks of serve eventually lead to a tie-breaker which the world number ten controlled well to win 7-3 and in doing so advance to the second round in Canada.

Djokovic’s movement and ball striking were sharp on Tuesday and he looks like a happy tennis player again after moving past the toughest period of his career to date.

He next meets with local veteran Peter Polansky on Wednesday in his bid to win this event for a fifth time, having enjoyed previous success here in 2016, 2012, 2011 and 2007.

Earlier in the day, Stan Wawrinka edged Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 7-5, 7-5. After being routed in the first set, Wawrinka took advantage of Kyrgios’ on-going left hip problems to methodically work his way back into the match and claim a much needed victory as he fights form after his injury problems.

All the results from the men’s draw on Tuesday can be seen below:

S Querrey d. A Mannarino 6-2, 7-5

K Khachanov d. F Krajinovic 6-3, 6-2

S Wawrinka d. (16) N Kyrgios1-6, 7-5, 7-5

R Haase d. K Nishikori7-5, 6-1

R Harrison d. M McDonald 6-4, 6-2

F Tiafoe d. M Cecchinato 7-6(7-3), 6-1

S Tsitsipas d. D Dzumhur6-3, 7-6(7-3)

(9) N Djokovic d. M Basic 6-3, 7-6(7-3)

(14) F Fognini d. S Johnson 6-4, 6-4