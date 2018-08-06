Zverev too good for de Minaur

Alexander Zverev was a step too far for Australian teen sensation, Alex de Minaur, as the German won the Washington Citi Open, winning the final in straight sets.

Zverev came flying out the blocks in the American capital and broke de Minaur in the very first game of the final, setting the tone for the rest of the encounter.

Zverev sailed into a 4-0 lead and claimed the opener 6-2.

Chasing his first ever victory on the ATP tour, de Minaur found some rhythm in the second stanza but could not apply enough pressure to Zverev to force his way back into the match.

Zverev took the second set 6-4 and in doing so defended the title he won last year and secured his third trophy of this season – adding the Washington Open to his triumphs at the Madrid Open and Bavarian Championships.