Kyrgios withdraws from Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios’ injury woes continue – the troubled Australian has pulled out of the Citi Open with a hip injury he suffered last week in Atlanta.

Kyrgios retired last week from his quarterfinal at the Atlanta Open against Cameron Norrie with his left hip giving him problems.

He travelled to the American capital with hopes of competing however it was not to be.

“Absolutely gutted to have to withdraw from the Citi Open,” he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’ve done all I can to get my hip ready but ran out of time.

“I want to thank Keely (O’Brien, tournament director) and her team for the support and apologise to the fans.

“I’ll be back!”

The world number 17 is scheduled to play tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati before the year’s final major that begins on the 27th of August at Flushing Meadows.

Only time will tell how this injury will affect his schedule now.