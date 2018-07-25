Federer pulls plug on Toronto

Roger Federer’s picking and choosing of tennis tournaments to play-in continues as he has now withdrawn from the Canadian Open.

The Canadian Open is scheduled to start on the sixth of August and Federer was scheduled to be one of the headline acts at the event however the Swiss star has now opted to pull-out of the country’s showpiece tournament.

Federer cited his continued strategy to extend his career for as long as possible as the primary reason behind his decision.

“Unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto,” the 36-year-old said.

It’s not all bad news for the event organisers though as nine of the world’s top-ten are still expected to appear at the Masters 1000 competition.

Furthermore, Andy Murray will also feature as his comeback starts to gain momentum.