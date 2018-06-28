Murray beaten by fellow Brit Edmund in Eastbourne

Andy Murray went down in straight sets to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund at the Eastbourne International on Wednesday.

Murray, playing only his third match since spending nearly a year on the sidelines with a hip injury, lost 6-4, 6-4 to the man who replaced him as British World No 1 during his absence.

The best of British…🇬🇧@kyle8edmund stops Andy Murray's run at Eastbourne – winning 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight 💪#NatureValleyInternational pic.twitter.com/MGpoTSYRrM — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 27, 2018

While the Scot looked impressive against Stan Wawrinka on Monday, 20-year-old Edmund’s power proved too much to handle on this occasion.

Murray dropped his serve in the very first game of the match and wasn’t able to get back on level terms, with Edmund holding on to serve out the first set.

Edmund them claimed two more breaks midway through the second set, and while Murray was able to regain one of them to get it back to 4-5, he could not prevent Edmund from wrapping up the match in his next service game.

With Wimbledon starting on Monday, Murray has still not decided whether he will play in the Grand Slam, which he won in 2013 and 2016.

Others to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday included Mischa Zverev, Dennis Shapovalov, John Millman and Cameron Norrie.