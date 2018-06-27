Leonardo Mayer continues to shine on grass

Leonardo Mayer’s run of fine form continued with a straight sets victory over 2013 runner-up Gilles Simon at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday.

The Argentine, who notched up his second win over Top 10 opposition against Kevin Anderson at Queen’s Club last week, once again looked impressive as he beat Simon 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in one hour and 50 minutes.

That set a second-round clash with Australia’s John Millman, who beat Gilles Muller in three sets on Monday.

Simon certainly had his chances against Mayer, earning no less than nine break points during the encounter, but he was only able to convert two of them.

Mayer only earned eight break points, but was able to win three of them to notch his 15th win of the season.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Steve Johnson, a winner in Eastbourne two years ago, needed 75 minutes to beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4.

There were also first-round victories for Mikhail Kukushkin, Lukas Lacko and Mischa Zverev, the older brother of World No 3 Alexander.