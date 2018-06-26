Impressive Murray wins first match since July

After an encouraging defeat against Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray’s comeback stepped up a gear with victory over Stan Wawrinka at the Eastbourne International.

Murray returned from nearly a year on the side-lines at Queen’s Club last week, going down in three sets to good friend Kyrgios but gaining plenty of plaudits for his performance.

And while his opponent on Monday was another Grand Slam champion trying to make his way back from injury, Murray looked the much stronger of the two as he defeated Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3 in an hour and 19 minutes.

A first win for 350 days 🙌@andy_murray defeats Wawrinka 6-1 6-3 – welcome back, Andy 💪#NatureValleyInternational pic.twitter.com/Hdd2yzEIY3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 25, 2018

Even with a first-serve percentage down at 45%, Murray was able to take firm control of the first set.

The Scot piled on the pressure in the fourth game, and while Wawrinka bravely saved three break points during a lengthy exchange, he could not save the fourth.

Another break a couple of games later allowed Murray to wrap up the first set shortly after, and midway through the second set he was back on the offensive, clinching his third break of the match for a 3-1 lead to leave Wawrinka on the brink of defeat.

The Swiss star threw everything he had at Murray in the eighth game, earning his first four break points of the match, but Murray looked composed and confident as he saved them all.

And with the pressure on, Wawrinka offered up another couple of break and match points in the next game, double-faulting on the second to hand Murray his first match victory since July 2017.

Hands up who else has missed that celebration? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nDrBdChbcS — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 25, 2018

He now moves on to face fellow Brit Kyle Edmund, who replaced him as British number one during his lengthy absence from the game.