Flying Federer reaches 12th Halle final

World No 1 Roger Federer reached his 12th Gerry Weber Open final by beating American Denis Kudla in Halle, Germany, on Saturday.

Federer, already a nine-time winner in Halle, needed one hour and 29 minutes to defeat the 25-year-old Kudla 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 and set up a final meeting with Borna Coric of Croatia, who advanced after Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut retired injured during the first set of their semi-final.

This was the 36-year-old Federer’s 63rd win in 69 matches at this prestigious grass event and also his 25th ATP win in 27 matches in 2018.

Kudla played a very solid match, pushing a shaky Federer to his limits at times, but the Swiss managed to save six out of seven break points and overpower his opponent in the closing stages of both sets to notch his 20th straight win on grass.

The opening set needed to be decided via a tie-breaker which Federer dominated 7-1.

In the second set, a solitary service break in the 11th game was all Federer needed to serve out the set and match winning it 7-5.