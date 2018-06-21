Wawrinka falls at Queen’s

Stan Wawrinka’s Wimbledon preparations were dealt a blow as he suffered a 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1 defeat against Sam Querrey at Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

The Swiss star has struggled to return to full fitness since suffering a knee injury last year that required two surgeries.

He returned at the Australian Open at the start of the year, but was then forced into another three-month lay-off in February.

Wawrinka would have been hoping for a better showing on grass after a first-round exit at Roland Garros, but he came unstuck against big-hitting Querrey on Wednesday.

While he fought back bravely after dropping the first set to take the second in a tie-break, Wawrinka faded badly in the decider to slump to a seventh defeat in his last nine ATP Tour matches.

Sealed with his 25th ace 👏💪 2010 #QueensTennis champion @SamQuerrey powers past Stan Wawrinka, 7-5 6-7(3) 6-1. pic.twitter.com/2hyWoYFY7z — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 20, 2018

In other second-round results, top seed Marin Cilic fought back from a set down to defeat Gilles Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, while Jeremy Chardy beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

Rising star Frances Tiafoe was another winner, moving into his first ATP grass-court quarter-final with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Leonardo Mayer.