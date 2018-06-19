Nishikori and Thiem victorious in Halle

Kei Nishikori and Dominic Thiem returned to action for the first time since Roland Garros with first-round victories at the Halle Open on Monday.

Nishikori, who made it to the round of 16 in Paris, defeated World No 159 Matthias Bachinger 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in his first grass court appearance of the season.

Grass season up and running 👌 2-time #GerryWeberOpen semi-finalist @keinishikori powers past Matthias Bachinger 6-3 7-6(3). pic.twitter.com/sWV6QdmgyN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 18 June 2018

Thiem, who has had little more than a week to recover from his disappointment in the French Open final against Rafa Nadal, made his grass court debut with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 victory over Mikhail Youzhny.

Onward. Upward. 👍 2016 Halle semi-finalist @ThiemDomi defeats Mikhail Youzhny, 7-6(5) 6-2 to improve to 36-9 in 2018. #GerryWeberOpen pic.twitter.com/KG6LmL4aGY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 18 June 2018

Nishikori moves on to face either Mischa Zverev or Karen Khachanov in round two, while Thiem will take on Japan’s Yuichi Sugita, who beat Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Top seed and World No 1 Roger Federer, fresh from his victory in Stuttgart, begins his bid for a 10th title in Halle on Tuesday.