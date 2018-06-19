Wawrinka clears first hurdle at Queen’s

Stan Wawrinka continued his comeback from injury with a solid straight sets win over Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Queen’s Club Championships on Monday.

The Swiss No 2 is still on the mend after suffering a knee injury last year that required two surgeries.

He returned at the Australian Open at the start of the year, but was then forced into another three-month lay-off in February.

After a first-round loss at Roland Garros, Wawrinka will be hoping to rediscover some form – and long-term fitness – as the grass court season gets under way. The surface has never been his favourite, but he looked solid enough as he defeated youngster Norrie 6-2, 6-3 in London on Monday.

Fast work, @stanwawrinka 👏 The 🇨🇭 rolls past Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 in 56 minutes for his first #QueensTennis win since 2015! pic.twitter.com/KQNlw1aA2u — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 18 June 2018

Wawrinka moves on to face former Queen’s winner Sam Querrey of the United States or British wild card Jay Clarke.

In other first-round results, top seed Marin Cilic beat Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, while Gilles Muller beat rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (8-6).

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic are both due in first round action on Tuesday.