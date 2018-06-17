Federer back at No 1 with Kyrgios win

He was pushed all the way to the end, but Roger Federer was able to overcome Nick Kyrgios in three sets to reach the Stuttgart Open final on Saturday.

Federer and Kyrgios have a history of tight battles, with both of their previous ATP matches going the distance, and every set going to a tie-break.

Kyrgios won their first clash in Madrid back in 2015, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (12-10) but Federer hit back to take the victory in Miami last year, 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (7-5).

The duo also had a tight battle to decide the Laver Cup last year, with Federer just coming out on top after an incredible final set tie-break.

And despite both men being short on match practice, it was another high-quality thriller in Stuttgart on Saturday, with Federer losing the first set before coming back to seal a 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) victory.

Federer beats Kyrgios 6-7(2) 6-2 7-6(5) 👏 ✅ Back to world No.1

✅ 15 consecutive grass court wins

✅ Moves into 148th career final#MercedesCup pic.twitter.com/uDmQZX2JKj — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 16, 2018

The opening set was a tight affair without any breaks of serve, although Federer did earn two break points in the second and eighth games.

His failure to convert either came back to haunt him as Kyrgios played a superb tie-break to take the set.

Shotmaking like this has earned @NickKyrgios a one-set lead against Federer 🔥#MercedesCup pic.twitter.com/abkZyZkx6b — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 16, 2018

Federer needed to respond quickly and he did so superbly, following up an early break in the third game with another in the seventh to wrap up the second set in just 26 minutes and level the scores.

It looked as if Federer might have gained the upper hand, but to Kyrgios’ credit, he did not lie down in the third.

After first serve percentage languished at 48% in the second set, the Australian was able to lift it to near the 80% mark for the decider, just as he’d done during the first set, to once again present Federer with a much stiffer challenge.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion did not earn a single break point during the final set, but when it came time for another tie-break to decide the contest, he was able to win the points that mattered, narrowly edging it 7-5 to book his place in Sunday’s final.

And because of the vagaries in the tennis ranking system, the win saw Federer replace Rafa Nadal as the World No 1, despite the Spaniard coming off victory at Roland Garros.

Awaiting Federer in the final is Canada’s Milos Raonic, who beat defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) earlier in the day.