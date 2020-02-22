Kevin Anderson to miss Indian Wells and Miami after knee surgery

Former world number five Kevin Anderson has undergone surgery on a knee injury he suffered in December.

Former world number five Anderson – a US Open and Wimbledon finalist in 2017 and 2018 respectively – confirmed the news on his official Twitter account on Friday.

The 33-year-old, now ranked at 121, slumped out in the second round of the Australian Open in January before succumbing to Jason Jung in the round of 32 at the New York Open this month.

Anderson will now miss the Mexico Open, where he is a two-time finalist, along with the Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami and seems set to face a race against time to be fit for the French Open in May.

Hey everyone, a little update… pic.twitter.com/BrunPU33B2 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) February 21, 2020

He has confirmed the injury to his right knee was sustained during off-season training in December, with scans in Australia confirming a medial meniscus tear.

“It is beyond difficult and frustrating to have to deal with this, after the setbacks I had last year,” Anderson posted on Twitter. “But I know it’s the right decision for me to get back where I want to, and rest assured I will do everything in my power to get there.”