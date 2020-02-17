Kyle Edmund wins New York Open

Kyle Edmund prevailed over Italian opponent Andreas Seppi after one hour, 21 minutes for his second ATP crown.

Kyle Edmund defeated Andreas Seppi in straight sets to capture the New York Open title on Sunday.

Briton Edmund – contesting his first ATP Tour final since 2018 – claimed a 7-5 6-1 victory in New York.

The eighth-seeded Edmund prevailed over Italian opponent Seppi after one hour, 21 minutes for his second ATP crown.

Edmund, who reached the 2018 Australian Open semi-finals, used his serve to see off Seppi on the American hard courts at the 250 tournament.

The South Africa-born Edmund won 31 of his 33 first serve points and did not face a break point throughout the match.

Edmund broke three times en route to his first trophy since winning the 2018 European Open in Belgium.