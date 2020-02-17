Casper Ruud makes history with Argentina Open title

Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated Pedro Sousa 6-1 6-4 in the Argentina Open final on Sunday.

Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian to claim an ATP Tour title after winning the Argentina Open.

Ruud made history with a comprehensive 6-1 6-4 victory over Portugal’s Pedro Sousa in Sunday’s final in Buenos Aires.

The 21-year-old also became the youngest Argentina Open champion – surpassing 2004 winner Guillermo Coria (22).

Ruud’s win means he will become Norway’s highest ranked male player ever – projected to climb to 34th – taking the record from his dad Christian, who reached 39th in the world in 1995.

Playing on red clay at the ATP 250 tournament, Ruud was a class above as he won all nine of his services games without facing a break point.

Ruud also broke three times in the one hour, 11-minute contest, including the first return game of the match to set the tone.

Sousa hit back-to-back double faults in the opening game of the second set to gift Ruud the break, and the eighth seed never looked back en route to a maiden crown.