Kyle Edmund advances in New York, Carballes Baena dethrones Buenos Aires champ

Kyle Edmund moved through to the second round of the New York Open but Kevin Anderson crashed out, while Argentina Open champion Marco Cecchinato fell at the first hurdle.

Edmund – the eighth seed – defeated Japanese opponent Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5 6-4 at the ATP Tour 250 tournament on Tuesday.

The Brit won 86 per cent of his first serves as he earned a clash with Dominik Koepfer after one hour, 44 minutes.

German Koepfer defeated last year’s runner-up Brayden Schnur 7-5 6-4 in the opening round.

Kevin Anderson – the 2018 champion in New York – was stunned 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 by qualifier Jason Jung, who will face Cameron Norrie after the seventh seed beat Brian Shi 7-5 6-3.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thompson accounted for veteran Ivo Karlovic 6-3 7-6 (7-2), Yoshihito Nishioka outlasted Henri Laaksonen 6-3 0-6 6-2, Paolo Lorenzi prevailed 4-6 6-4 6-0 over Danilo Petrovic and Go Soeda went down 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 to Kwon Soon-woo.

At the Argentina Open, Cecchinato’s title defence was ended by Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round.

Cecchinato was upstaged 6-4 7-6 (7-3) by Carballes Baena, who saved five of six break points on the clay in Buenos Aires.

Next up is Casper Ruud after the eighth seed blitzed Pablo Andujar 6-2 6-3.

Fellow seed Laslo Djere and Albert Ramos-Vinolas also progressed to the last 16, along with Facundo Bagnis, Juan Ignacio Londero, Pedro Sousa, Pedro Martinez and Jozef Kovalik.