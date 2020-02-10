Cristian Garin stuns top seed Diego Schwartzman for Cordoba crown

Cristian Garin rallied from a set down to shock Diego Schwartzman 2-6 6-4 6-0 on the clay in Cordoba on Sunday.
Cristian Garin captured his third ATP Tour title after upstaging Diego Schwartzman in the Cordoba Open final.
Garin rallied from a set down to stun top seed Schwartzman 2-6 6-4 6-0 following more than two hours on the clay in Cordoba on Sunday.
Schwartzman was eyeing his first ATP Tour title on home soil – the Argentinian reached the Argentina Open final in Buenos Aires last year.
The three-time Tour champion appeared on track to break through for a maiden crown in his homeland.
2019 – Munich
2019 – Houston
2020 – Cordoba
All of @Garin_Cris' titles have come on clay
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 10, 2020
Garin, who lost his first four matches of the season and then fell in the Australian Open second round, converted six break points and saved nine.
A THIRD ATP title for @Garin_Cris!
The 23-year-old Chilean rallies from a set down to defeat Schwartzman 2-6 6-4 6-0.#CordobaOpen pic.twitter.com/JN4UyxYBsG
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 10, 2020