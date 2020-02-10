Gael Monfils reigns in Montpellier as Jiri Vesely triumphs in Pune

Gael Monfils won a third Open Sud de France crown as Jiri Vesely claimed a second ATP Tour title in Pune.

Gael Monfils became the Open Sud de France champion for the third time on Sunday after defeating Vasek Pospisil.

The 33-year-old, who triumphed in Montpellier in 2010 and 2014, won 7-5 6-3 to become the eighth French champion in the 10 editions of the tournament since it was relocated from Lyon.

Pospisil, who battled past second seed David Goffin to reach only his second ATP Tour final, failed to make the most of four break points against the Monfils serve in an hour and 37 minutes.

At the Pune Open, Jiri Vesely ended a five-year wait to lift a Tour title after overcoming Egor Gerasimov.

Vesely saved match points in his quarter-final and semi-final to book a showdown with Gerasimov, which he won 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-3.

“I have to be realistic. I had a lot of luck in the week, saving six match points [across] two matches in a row,” he said.

“I think that happens once in a lifetime, maybe, you never know…

“Two matches in a row, especially in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, is really big.”

Vesely is the eighth player since 2013 to save match points in two matches en route to winning a Tour event.