Laslo Djere dethrones Cordoba champion Juan Ignacio Londero to reach semis

Laslo Djere dethroned eighth seed Juan Ignacio Londero following a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory on the Cordoba clay courts on Friday.
Laslo Djere stunned defending champion Juan Ignacio Londero to book his spot in the Cordoba Open semi-finals, while top seed Diego Schwartzman also advanced.
Serbian fourth seed Djere rallied from a set down to earn a semi-final showdown with Schwartzman at the ATP 250 tournament.
World number 14 Schwartzman defeated Spanish fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-0 7-6 (7-0) in one hour, 40 minutes.
El campeón defensor @juanlondero la pelea en el tercer set ante Laslo Djere pic.twitter.com/kFKrwijBaL
— Córdoba Open (@CordobaOpen) February 8, 2020
Cristian Garin – the third seed – and Andrej Martin will meet in the other semi-final.
Garin prevailed 1-6 6-3 6-4 over sixth seed Pablo Cuevas and Martin accounted for Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2.