Juan Ignacio Londero on track for back-to-back Cordoba titles, Diego Schwartzman reaches QFs

Juan Ignacio Londero will face fourth seed Laslo Djere in the quarter-finals on the red clay in Cordoba.
Defending champion Juan Ignacio Londero returned to the Cordoba Open quarter-finals, while top seed Diego Schwartzman also advanced.
Londero progressed to the last eight of the ATP 250 tournament thanks to a 6-3 6-3 win over Argentinian compatriot Pedro Cachin on Thursday.
Cordoba was the scene of Londero’s breakthrough ATP Tour title last year, the Argentine player capping a fairytale week by overcoming countryman Guido Pella in three sets.
Next up for Londero on the red clay is Serbian fourth seed Laslo Djere, who beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4.
Así sentenció del triunfo @juanlondero ante @pecachin1 en el duelo cordobés del @CordobaOpen
El Topo se medirá en cuartos de final ante el serbio Laslo Djere. pic.twitter.com/30sSpVHa8L
— Córdoba Open (@CordobaOpen) February 7, 2020
“For me, it is more a motivation than a pressure to play in Cordoba and try to defend the title. If I had to defend the tournament elsewhere, without having the support of my family, my friends who can see me live, the truth is that I think it would be more difficult anywhere else. I have been having a good time.”
The @CordobaOpen is the first ‘dog friendly’ #ATPTour tournament!
Top seed @dieschwartzman approves pic.twitter.com/C4f3yltrVU
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 6, 2020