David Goffin through in Montpellier as Benoit Paire falls in Pune

David Goffin saved five set points and negotiated an underarm serve before defeating Alexander Bublik 6-3 7-6 (9-7) at the Open Sud de France.
World number 10 Goffin has started the season in impressive form and remains on course for a first ATP Tour title since Tokyo in 2017.
The second seed bested Bublik’s varied strokeplay over the course of one hour and 47 minutes, with the 22-year-old even serving underarm in a bid to deceive Goffin as a gripping second-set tie break slipped away.
Goffin will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the quarter-finals after the home favourite claimed an impressive 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 triumph against Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Over here, @David__Goffin
The World No. 10 moves past Bublik to reach the @OpenSuddeFrance QF! pic.twitter.com/ERMAGCU3vJ
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 6, 2020
Vasek Pospisil, a winner in the all-Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday, is up next for Gasquet, who retained his place in a draw stacked with French hopes.
Gael Monfils came from a set down to beat compatriot Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-1 6-4, joining Gregoire Barrere – a shock winner over Grigor Dimitrov a day ago – in the last eight.
Filip Krajinovic will be Barrere’s next opponent after demolishing qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-1 6-1, with Norbert Gombos also seeing off Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets.
At the Pune Open, top seed Benoit Paire was dumped out in straight sets by Roberto Marcora – the Italian qualifier prevailing 6-4 6-4.
HUGE win for World No. 174 Roberto Marcora!
The Italian has defeated No. 1 seed Benoit Paire 6-4 6-4 at the @MaharashtraOpen.
: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/SBlZeYD5AJ
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 6, 2020