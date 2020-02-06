Cristian Garin cruises into Cordoba quarters, Guido Pella falls

Last year’s Cordoba Open runner-up Guido Pella bowed out as Cristian Garin eased into the quarter-finals.

Cristian Garin cruised into the Cordoba Open quarter-finals, while Guido Pella bowed out after a three-hour marathon on Wednesday.

Garin, the third seed at the ATP 250 event played on clay, rushed past Hungarian Attila Balazs 6-3 6-0 in just 68 minutes in Argentina.

The Chilean incredibly lost just eight points on serve, while converting five of 16 break points in a dominant performance.

Garin will face Uruguayan sixth seed Pablo Cuevas, who survived a test to get past Italian Gianluca Mager 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Pella, the second seed and last year’s runner-up, fell to Frenchman Corentin Moutet after a gruelling contest.

Moutet beat Pella at the French Open last year and he repeated the feat courtesy of a 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-3 victory after just over three hours on court.

Slovakian Andrej Martin will face Moutet after overcoming Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner 6-3 7-6 (9-7).