Roger Federer reveals reason behind ATP Finals semifinal defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Roger Federer has revealed the reason behind his ATP Finals semifinal defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. The Greek tennis star got the better of Federer 6-3, 6-4 after the Swiss legend squandered as many as 11 break-points and made 26 unforced errors.

The 38-year-old claimed that the break-points were only part of the reason behind his defeat as he ‘had some good spells’. He highlighted how he missed two smashes in a single game and got broken as well, all of which resulted in the loss altogether.

“No doubt I had my chances. The break points were part of it. I had some good spells, but the spells where things were not working well, they were pretty bad.

“Getting broken and missing two smashes in one game – that hasn’t happened in a long, long time or ever, so that was tough. At this level, you just can’t have it happen, so that was pretty disappointing,” Federer said after the defeat.

When quizzed if he will return for the 2020 edition of the tournament, he said, “I’ve got to keep on playing at the level like I have this year and then I will create some chances. [I have] Got to take care of my body, listen to the signs, work well with the team and get the balance right with everything that’s happening in my life.”