Rafael Nadal opens up on overtaking Novak Djokovic to finish 2019 as World No.1

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal will finish 2019 as the top-ranked men’s player after overtaking Novak Djokovic. Nadal was given a free road to the top spot after Roger Federer got the better of Djokovic in the ATP World Tour Finals.

The 33-year-old was handed the ATP Tour No.1 trophy after his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the O2 Arena in his last match of the group stage of the competition. “First of all it is a real honour to receive this trophy from you,” Nadal said.

“Honestly, what can I say. I am super happy. After all the thing that I went through in my career in terms of injury I didn’t know at the age of 33-and-a-half if I would have this trophy in my hands again.

“It is something that is really emotional for me. A lot of work to be where we are today and without all my team and family this year next to me this thing would be impossible to me. Thank you everyone for the support.

“It has been some bad moments and you have always been there so honestly. Last thing, this trophy is an achievement for all year round so I personally I can’t thank you enough for the support.

“At the same time I have to say, it is something I really feel from the bottom of the heart, to all the fans who support me every week. It is really difficult to explain when you feel the love and support from that many people.”

Whatever happens this weekend, the year-end Top Three now set for the ATP 1 Nadal, age 33

2 Djokovic, age 32

3 Federer, age 38 One of the most remarkable stories in sports just keeps running. They’ve never finished in this order before but were first all in the top 3 in 2007! — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 15, 2019