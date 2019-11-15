Twitter erupts as Roger Federer’s win over Novak Djokovic hands Rafael Nadal World No.1 spot

Swiss great Roger Federer defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the ATP World Tour Finals. And along with booking a place for himself in the last four of the competition, he helped on-field rival and off-field friend Rafael Nadal climb to the top of ATP Men’s Rankings and finish 2019 as World No.1.

Twitter was understandably thrilled by how the stars aligned themselves as Nadal returned to the top of the rankings with some help from Federer. Here are some of the best reactions.

Roger Federer clinches year-end World No. 1……………… for Rafael Nadal……………. by beating Novak Djokovic for the first time in four years. You can’t make this stuff up. #DEPORTES — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) November 14, 2019

Roger Federer gets his first win over Novak Djokovic in four years, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the London ATP Finals semifinals. Djokovic’s loses means that Rafael Nadal will end 2019 as the year-end #1. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 14, 2019

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic grab year end number one 5 times each in the last 16 years. Glorious, selfish bastards. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) November 14, 2019

Rafael Nadal clinches his 5th Year-End No.1 2008 ✅

2010 ✅

2013 ✅

2017 ✅

2019 ✅ ▪ Ties Djokovic, Federer and Connors. ▪ 11-year gap between 1st in 2008 and 2019. Biggest ever. ▪ Oldest Year-End No.1 ever at age 33. pic.twitter.com/69GrstRaNw — 9-7 in the 5th (@97InThe5th) November 14, 2019

VAMOS‼️ @RafaelNadal will end world number 1️⃣ for the 5️⃣th time. CONGRATULATIONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/cwM1CGRIiH — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) November 14, 2019

Big 3️⃣ math: Federer def. Djokovic = Nadal will finish the year at #☝️ pic.twitter.com/4nxzB2OoGl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 14, 2019

No one beats Roger Federer six times in a row, not even Novak Djokovic. Federer stops the streak with a resounding 6-4, 6-3 victory in the ATP Finals. Served, played and plotted brilliantly. Into the semifinals. Djokovic eliminated. Nadal guaranteed to finish the year at No. 1 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 14, 2019

Federer cruises into his 16th #NittoATPFinals semis!

Nadal secures the year-end No.1 ranking for the 5th time! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/C9cXiS7dBP — Tennis Memes (@ATPWTAMemes) November 14, 2019