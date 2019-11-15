ATP Tour |

Twitter erupts as Roger Federer’s win over Novak Djokovic hands Rafael Nadal World No.1 spot

Swiss great Roger Federer defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the semifinals of the ATP World Tour Finals. And along with booking a place for himself in the last four of the competition, he helped on-field rival and off-field friend Rafael Nadal climb to the top of ATP Men’s Rankings and finish 2019 as World No.1.

Twitter was understandably thrilled by how the stars aligned themselves as Nadal returned to the top of the rankings with some help from Federer.

 

 

