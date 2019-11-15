Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to win an ATP Finals match, beating Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Thursday.
Matteo Berrettini bowed out of the ATP Finals on a high note by claiming his first victory of the tournament, ending Dominic Thiem’s 100 per cent record in the process.
Thiem, who had already qualified for the semi-finals for the first time at the O2 Arena with magnificent victories over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, was beaten 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 by an inspired Berrettini on Thursday.
The exertions put into defeating two of the all-time greats appeared to have taken a toll on the fifth seed, Berrettini capitalising to become the first Italian to win a match at the season-ending event.
Tournament debutant Berrettini struck 30 winners – 17 off his powerful forehand – and was broken only once, ending a successful season by levelling their head-to-head record at 2-2.
Ending on a high
Matteo Berrettini becomes the first-ever Italian to win a singles match at the ATP Finals, beating Thiem 7-6 6-3! #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/DFBdzmIX4p
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2019
Berrettini seized control in the opening set by breaking to love for a 5-4 lead, a cross-court winner, following up one on his backhand side, drawing applause from his opponent.
The eighth seed failed to consolidate, netting a forehand volley after an excellent return from Thiem, but Berrettini put that behind him by bossing the tie-break, wrapping it up with an ace.
Berrettini’s blistering forehand continued to fire in the second set and he broke to lead 4-2 following rasping winners off both wings, then ended his fruitful campaign with a drop shot that Thiem was unable to chase down.