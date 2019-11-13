Roger Federer will head into his clash with Novak Djokovic on a winning note after beating Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.
Roger Federer opened his account at this year’s ATP Finals at the second attempt, beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 on Tuesday.
Having started out with a loss to Dominic Thiem on Sunday, Federer needed a victory over London debutant Berrettini to kick-start his campaign ahead of a showdown against Novak Djokovic in his final outing of the round-robin stage.
World number eight Berrettini, who was easily brushed aside by Djokovic at the weekend, put up stubborn resistance in the opening set but the 23-year-old was too often found wanting against his opponent’s serve.
Federer was far more dominant in the second, the six-time champion securing victory after 78 minutes on court in the English capital.
JUST WHEN HE NEEDED IT @rogerfederer defeats Matteo Berrettini 7-6(2), 6-3 to stay alive at the #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/vvyaaLBf8v
— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 12, 2019
“I was pretty clean on my own service game, I think that helped. I hope I can keep it up and maybe play a bit better in the next match.”
Berrettini played a brilliant pass in game five as both players held serve comfortably in the early stages.
Indeed, it was not until Federer was 6-5 up that either player had a chance to break, though the 38-year-old failed to take advantage, Berrettini clawing back the set point to draw level again.
Federer made the first move in the tie-break, Berrettini slipping up with a forehand to give his opponent the lead, while an exquisite backhand put the 20-time grand slam champion further ahead – much to the delight of the O2 crowd.
A double fault further dashed Berrettini’s hopes, with Federer subsequently wrapping up the 43-minute set on his own serve.
It’s @rogerfederer who takes the first set!
The six-time champ edges the tie-break 7-6 over Matteo Berrettini at the #NittoATPFinals. pic.twitter.com/GemZ7hXvaK
— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 12, 2019
Federer’s focus seemed to slip on his next serve, however, and he had to claw back three break points before finally taking a lengthy game.
A sliced forehand from his rival secured victory for the Swiss, who has not won the season-ending tournament since 2011.