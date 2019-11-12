WATCH: Rafael Nadal involved in heated argument with journalist over marriage claim

Rafael Nadal got off to a poor start in the ATP Finals as he lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by his opponent and now faces the prospect of elimination early in the competition. He was further annoyed later by a journalist’s question and hit back with a response of his own.

Rafael Nadal was taken by surprise by a journalist’s question regarding his marriage and how it may have affected his performance. The world number one, visibly annoyed, hit back at the journalist before calming things down.

Watch the video of the incident below:

The better one. He was actually mad for a tiny bit there ubi well done 🤦🏻‍♀️ glad it ended up in laughter (at ubis expense) pic.twitter.com/GXMqc1WshO — monse 💜🇪🇸 19 (@conceptsbattle) November 12, 2019

Below is a transcript for the exchange:

Journalist: “Tonight you were playing very short many times. I don’t know why, because you’re not used to that. I’d like to know, for many people to get married is a very important distracted thing before the marriage, during the marriage, after the marriage. I’d like to know if somehow your concentration on tennis life has been a bit different, even if you were going out with the same girl for many, many years.”

Nadal: “Honestly are you asking me this? Is a serious question or is a joke? Is it serious?”

Journalist: “It’s serious. Is not something that…”

Nadal: “Okay. I surprise, is a big surprise for me (that) you ask me this after I have been with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life. Doesn’t matter if you put a ring on your finger or not. In my personal way, I am a very normal guy. Maybe for you was – how many years have you been with your (partner)?”

Journalist: “Wife, 30 years this year.”

Nadal: “And before? Ah, maybe before you were not sure. That’s why (smiling). Okay.”

Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in his second match of the ATP Finals with both players looking for a win.