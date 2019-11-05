Rafael Nadal provides injury update amid concerns regarding ATP Finals appearance

Rafael Nadal suffered an injury blow as he was ruled out of the Paris Masters prior to the semi-finals. The world number one gave fans a major scare with the injury coming close to the 2019 ATP Finals. The tennis star has now himself provided an update on his condition while also revealing his plans for the London-based tournament.

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he will travel to London with the aim of being ready for the ATP Finals, after sustaining an injury during Paris Masters. The Spaniard confirmed that he had a small strain in his right abdominal rectum but is fighting to be fit and ready in time for the year-end competition.

Hola a todos. Ayer tuve una resonancia en Mallorca y a pesar de tener una pequeña distensión en el recto abdominal derecho, viajaré a Londres. Jueves o viernes iniciaré la adaptación al servicio. La idea es de poder jugar las #atpfinals en Londres. Gracias por el apoyo! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 5, 2019

“Hello everyone. Yesterday I had a resonance in Mallorca and despite having a small strain in the right abdominal rectum, I will travel to London. Thursday or Friday I will start adapting to the service. The idea is to be able to play the #atpfinals in London. Thanks for the support,” the Tweet said.

Nadal has already qualified for the competition and is set to defend his recently acquired world number one ranking. The tournament will take place at the O2 Arena from November 10 to 17. Provided that the Spaniard is unable to recover in time, his spot in the competition will likely be awarded to compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.