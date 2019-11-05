Novak Djokovic reacts to Rafael Nadal Paris Masters injury after losing No 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic has expressed his disappointment that Rafael Nadal was unable to complete his Paris Masters semifinal match against Denis Shapovalov even though the Serbian lost his World no 1 ranking to Nadal recently.

Djokovic ended up winning the Paris Masters tournament, but despite lifting the trophy, will still not make it back to the pinnacle of the ATP Rankings.

“First of all, I’m sad to see that he’s injured because that’s not what you want to see, not for Rafa, not for any other athlete,” Djokovic said about the Nadal injury.

“I know how that feels. Obviously I went through major injuries in my life as well.

“Historically, he’s had more than several times injuries at the last part of the season. So I hope he can recover and compete in London.

Djokovic feeling confident ahead of the ATP Finals after the Paris Masters title

“Because with or without him, obviously, also the battle for No. 1 but also the tournament itself is different.

“He’s a great champion and obviously lots of respect for him.

“Of course, in terms of points, that puts me in a better position after this week. But, again, I have to keep on winning.

“There’s always a chance that I win all my matches in London, that I play well. I have done it in the past, and I like playing there.

“But it’s extremely difficult task considering who my opponents are going to be. You know, you’re playing top 10 player every single match.

“So that’s a big task on my end that I have to focus on.

“And as a consequence, of course, if I manage to get the year-end No. 1, that would be, of course, fantastic.”