Fans celebrate as Rafael Nadal seals number 1 spot in ATP World Rankings

Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP World Rankings! The Spaniard capped off a brilliant year by returning to the top spot in the rankings, leapfrogging rival Novak Djokovic in the process, who slipped down to second. Roger Federer, meanwhile, remained third on the table.

How are you feeling, @RafaelNadal fans? 🎉 Your man is back on top of the ATP Rankings! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YjAqUdWq78 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 4, 2019

Nadal back to #1 pic.twitter.com/Pd0WyRQ3ee — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 4, 2019

Rafa is back to the 🔝!

Don’t forget to leave your congratulations message to @RafaelNadal! ¡Tú siempre eres nuestro 1️⃣! ¡VAMOS❗️ pic.twitter.com/RShfVo3yxH — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) November 4, 2019

Congratulations Rafa! A remarkable achievement. So happy for you and your family and friends and team. #Rafa #number1 — Jackie (@JayDeeNadalista) November 4, 2019

Congratulations @RafaelNadal. This was long coming. Very well deserved too. From a Federer fan. — The ShyGuy (@da_shyguy) November 4, 2019

RAFAEL NADAL IS NOW WORLD NO. 1!!! MY GOAT — The Poindexter 🎯 (@Nsikak_Ud) November 4, 2019

Nadal back to number one in the world #GOAT — Kyle Farrington (@KyleFarringto15) November 4, 2019

There might be more joy to come for Rafael Nadal this season. The Spaniard has qualified for the ATP Finals, where he is set to make an appearance provided he remains fit. The tennis superstar was injured in the build-up to his Paris Masters semi-finals against Denis Shapovalov and is facing a race against time to be fit in time for the ATP Finals.

Nadal said the following when questioned about his latest injury:

“I hope to be ready for London. That’s the biggest goal right now.

“I will do all that I can do and all that’s mathematically possible to recover for it. But as you can expect today I can’t answer this question with the right position.”

The ATP Finals will take place from November 10 to November 17 in O2 Arena in London.