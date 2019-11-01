Kyle Edmund completes Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad

Former British number one Kyle Edmund’s successive victories at the Paris Masters have been enough to secure his Davis Cup participation.

Kyle Edmund has been named as the fifth and final player in Great Britain’s line up for the Davis Cup finals.

Having endured a poor run of form, losing eight matches on the bounce, former British number one Edmund rallied with successive victories at the Paris Masters earlier this week.

He eventually fell to world number one Novak Djokovic in the round of 16, but his displays against Ricardas Berankis and Diego Schwartzman were enough to cement his place in Leon Smith’s squad for the new-look event later this month.

Andy Murray had already been named in Great Britain’s team after his triumph at the European Open, alongside his brother Jamie, Neal Skupski and Dan Evans.

Kyle Edmund will be the 5th player of the GB team next November in the #DavisCupMadridFinals

“I’m delighted to name Kyle as the final nominated player to our Davis Cup team,” Great Britain captain Smith said of Edmund, who saw off competition from Cameron Norrie.

“While Kyle has had a tough few months, he showed at the Paris Masters what level of tennis he is capable of producing.

“It’s been a difficult decision to make as Cam Norrie has had a very good year on tour and is finishing the year ranked around number 50 in the world.

“It’s a strong position for our team to be in when we have such high-quality players vying for selection.”