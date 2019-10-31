ATP Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal to face Stan Wawrinka after fending off Adrian Mannarino

Rafael Nadal started his bid to seal the year-end number one status in Paris with a win over Adrian Mannarino.
Rafael Nadal will face Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the Paris Masters after grinding out a straight-sets victory over Adrian Mannarino in his first match as a married man.
The 19-time grand slam champion showed signs of rustiness seven weeks after his last main-draw contest – a US Open final victory over Daniil Medvedev.
Wildcard Mannarino put up a good fight in his homeland but was beaten 7-5 6-4 by the second seed.
Nadal did not face a break point and made only 11 unforced errors as he fended off world number 43 Mannarino, hitting 23 winners.
The match came 11 days after Nadal and long-time girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello married in Mallorca.
Rafa’s up & running in Paris @stanwawrinka awaits… @RafaelNadal | @RolexPMasters pic.twitter.com/649JF2pxWA
— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 30, 2019
Nadal had to bide his time in a tight first set against Mannarino, with the first break point not coming until the eighth game and his fellow southpaw fended that off before levelling at 4-4.
The world number two’s persistence paid off when Mannarino was broken when serving to stay in a first set that lasted just shy of an hour.
It was a similar story in the second set of a serve-dominated contest, as Nadal had only the only break-point opportunity before Mannarino fired a forehand wide on the first match point to bow out.