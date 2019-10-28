Roger Federer reveals when he could retire after winning Swiss Indoors Basel title

Roger Federer won the Swiss Indoors Basel crown by demolishing Alex di Minaur in straight sets, and his emotional reaction to winning suggests the end of his career might be near.

We may speculated that to be the reason for Roger shedding a few tears, but it was confirmed by the man himself as he spoke about his unbelievable journey in the world of tennis.

“It’s not a problem that the season is almost over. It’s more of a problem that I’m at the end of my career,” Federer told SRF.

“I feel like everything happened so fast. That makes me a bit sad sometimes. But I know I’m gonna be ok when the moment comes.

Federer wins 10th Swiss Indoors with straight sets win over De Minaur

“I know it could be over quickly: An injury, something happens to someone in my family.

“It is a pity that I am at the end of my career and everything has gone so fast.

“I would like to be in the middle of my career.”

The multi-time Grand Slam Champion also explained his plans for the future.

“Perhaps this was my best tournament week in Basel at all.

“I want to be fit in London. I was close to a few big titles, such as Indian Wells or Wimbledon, where it was so close.

“I would like to get another big title this year.”