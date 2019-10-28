Rafael Nadal sends heartfelt message to Novak Djokovic before Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal has thanked fellow tennis great Novak Djokovic ahead of the Paris Masters 2019 tournament, and did so with a wonderful gesture.

Nadal revealed that he was incredibly thankful to Djokovic for not only turning up, but having an exhibition match with the Spaniard in Kazakhstan recently. This match was played as a part of Rafael Nadal’s own foundation plans.

“Yeah, I played a charity exhibition in Kazakhstan for my foundation,” Nadal revealed.

“Novak came to Kazakhstan to play for my foundation. So that was – I can’t thank him enough. So have been great feelings.

“But obviously after the wedding I have the Sunday off. And then Monday, Tuesday, practice; Wednesday, flying to Kazakhstan; and Thursday late night here.”

It has been a busy few weeks for Rafa indeed, with perhaps the most important moment of his life coming recently, as he married his long time girlfriend Xisca Perello in a highly publicised event.

Now, however, focus shifts solely to tennis, where Djokovic and Nadal will lock horns at the Paris Masters, which also happens to be the place where Rafa won 12 Grand Slam crowns.

Djokovic will fight hard however, and may just prove to be the ultimate thorn in the side of his rival, as he has been on so many occasions in the past.