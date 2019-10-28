Roger Federer breaks down in tears after winning Swiss Indoors Championship

Roger Federer tore through the defences of Alex di Minaur in the Swiss Indoors Basel Championship final in front of home support, and was an emotional man after lifting the trophy.

Federer won 6-2, 6-2 in front of his friends and family in Basel, and it clearly meant the world to him, as his post-match speech showed.

The Swiss maestro’s four kids were in attendance and it became all a bit too much for the multi-time Grand Slam Champion as he broke down in tears soon after.

“I would have never thought to win here 10 times, not even one, so it‘s very special,” Federer said.

“Thank you everyone, hope to see you all next year!“

Federer spoke to ATP after the match and discussed his thoughts on the battle in the Grand Finale.

“It was fast but very nice. I think I played a great match.

“It was a tough opener at the beginning. The first five games we had some great rallies.

“Then I sort of never looked back honestly. I was great on the offence. Made very few unforced errors, came up with the big shots and served well when I had to. That was good.

“I thought Alex played well, great tournament as well and I think we can both be very happy.

“What a moment for me to win my tenth title in Basel.”